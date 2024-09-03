Filmlight has revealed a number of updates to its Nara media access software.

The latest version of the tool, which was first unveiled at NAB earlier this year, users can now stream media directly to clients’ external devices while guaranteeing colour accuracy. It also has further integration with Filmlight’s Baselight colour grading software, meaning that users can now view active scenes remotely. They can also see scene files and associated metadata, and stream images within the scene.

Other updates include being able to see all media within a project in a single window, control project access, implement custom colour pipelines (including industry-standard options like ACES 2.0), and utilise custom project templates to tailor workflows to specific needs (such as file types, input colour space, format mapping and more).

In addition, there is now a tiered user support feature, which allows users to be assigned specific roles, determining their access and features within the Nara system.

“We’re committed to providing new features that meet the needs and enhance the daily operation of our creative industry,” says Sam Lempp, Nara’s head of business development. “The new version of Nara continues to lead the way in media workflow innovation – helping our customers more efficiently and cost-effectively deliver outstanding images for their clients. We look forward to showcasing the new toolset to IBC visitors in September.”