The audio post house has added three sound studios and three sound design rooms with the opening of its second building

Audio post-production house Formosa has opened a second Soho facility, on Bateman Street.

The company, which is the sister company of Picture Shop, spent six months stripping out the building, which was previously home to audio post house Hackenbacker.

Formosa completely overhauled all the existing rooms, creating three sound studios, including a Dolby Theatrical room.

These are in addition to the audio post facilities Formosa already has at St Anne’s Court, which are branded Formosa Trident.

The building had been empty for four years after Hackenbacker left, so a lot of work was required to turn the building into a working facility once more.

Broadcast Tech was invited for a tour of Formosa’s Bateman Studios and spoke to Helen Alexander, MD, and Andy Copeland, technical manager, of Formosa Group UK.

Alexander told us: “We wanted everything to be comfortable and homely, a place to work and relax in the heart of Soho. We encourage clients to drop in to use the spaces here even when they aren’t working on a project with us at the time.”

Copeland added: “We started the rip out of the building in December last year, and had completed construction by May. We then started work on the stages and machine room.”

All the facilities were installed and up and running by October, when the building welcomed its first clients.

During the tour of Bateman Street’s largest studio, Copeland explained: “Bateman building now houses the newest Dolby Atmos theatrical stage in central London. The audio completed in the room translates really well to the cinema. It’s a big stage, with 41 speakers and two subs in the front wall, and four smaller subs.

”The speakers are angled towards the creative talent. There are also edit pods at the back of the room to enable editors to make changes in the room too.”

The building’s two other audio studios are Dolby Home Entertainment certified and are also equipped with projector screens.

In all the rooms the rear projector is hidden away, to create a clean, modern aesthetic.

Bateman Street also has three sound design rooms, and ‘living room’ style areas for client meetings.