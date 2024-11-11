The 3D modeling, animation, texturing and rendering software is being wound down

Foundry is to wind down development of its 3D modeling tool, Modo, after the release of Modo 17.1 later this year.

The decision allows Foundry to focus on its core offerings and invest in new solutions that “meet the evolving needs of the media and entertainment community,” said the company in a press release.

Active customers of Modo will continue to receive support until the end of their current contract. It is also possible to extend an existing license to a 10-year license term soyou can continue to use Modo in the future.

Foundry says: “We will continue to investigate and provide solutions and workarounds for issues, however we do not anticipate any further product releases.

“Modo may continue to function on future operating systems, but since we will not be issuing patches or updates to address potential conflicts, we cannot guarantee compatibility with future operating system updates. We therefore recommend that customers migrate to alternative 3D workflows as soon as possible.”