Freefolk has promoted Rob Sheridan (pictured, above left) to VFX supervisor in its film and episodic division, while Paul Wright (pictured, above right) has been promoted to become the company’s first COO.

Sheridan’s credits include Napoleon (Apple Studios), Cursed (Netflix), The Third Day (Sky / HBO), Pennyworth (Warner Horizon), Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix) and most recently Kaos (Netflix) and Anansi Boys (Amazon Studios).

He will work alongside Steve Murgatroyd, who heads up the VFX department with VFX executive producer Meg Guidon.

Sheridan said: “Working with Steve and the team on Freefolk’s film and episodic output means I work on brilliant and varied projects with some of the most respected people in the business. As VFX supervisor I hope to take what I have learned to enable me to lead projects working in collaboration with our clients whilst nurturing our community of artists to become the best they can be, continuing to develop Freefolk’s award-winning VFX output.”

Murgatroyd added: “Rob is not only an outstanding VFX talent but has an impressive work ethic and unmatched dedication. He’s always been invaluable to us but now even more so as he takes on the VFX Supervisor role allowing us to continue to grow and expand the department.”

Meanwhile, Wright works alongside MD, Fi Kilroe and creative director/founder, Jason Watts, and has been with Freefolk since its early days.

In his new position, Wright will oversee the technical backbone of the business and strategic planning.

He said: “This is an exciting time at Freefolk, as we continue with our ambitions in film and episodic VFX, whilst maintaining our position as one of London’s most well-respected independent commercial VFX studios. Freefolk has established itself as a creative VFX studio that consistently delivers for directors and studios who want to create spectacular VFX. I’m looking forward to working more closely with Fi and Jason to help grow Freefolk whilst ensuring the culture that makes Freefolk such a special place is always front and centre.

“Moving into our new Spitalfields home we worked with the developer to create a unique space, a creative environment that respects the historic nature of our Georgian Grade II listed building. We took this blank sheet of paper and invested heavily in the latest technology allowing us to work at 4k and beyond throughout the entire building.”

Kilroe added: “Paul is part of the Freefolk DNA and has been instrumental in all we have achieved so far. Both Jason and I are excited about working with Paul in his new role and growing the company further to produce more award-winning work in this next part of the Freefolk story.”