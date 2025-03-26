Freefolk has launched Futurefolk, its paid internship scheme, for its eighth year.

The VFX studio is offering a one-month paid internship to an animator, CG generalist, FX TD or compositor who sends in a two-minute reel by 29 April. It can be of 2d or 3d work, and Freefolk encourages applicants from all backgrounds, including those who have and haven’t been to university. Those with the best reels will be invited to meet the Freefolk team and interview for the opportunity. Applications are open here.

The placement will be hybrid and take place over the summer in the Freefolk Commercials and Freefolk Film & Episodic divisions, in either the 2d or 3d department.

Futurefolk first launched in 2018, and has since welcomed 16 interns - all of whom continue to work in the industry. One of last year’s winners, nuke compositor Cerys Steenhuis, is still working at Freefolk.

Freefolk founder and creative director Jasan Watts explains what they’re looking for in the Futurefolkers of 2025: “We are always on the lookout for talented VFX artists and this year we once again aim to search out the more hidden talent, those who might not have a degree or VFX qualification but do have the passion and commitment it takes.”

Steenhuis added: “For anyone looking to apply I’d say, focus your reel and CV on the specific specialisation you are interested in to clearly show employers your skills and the areas you aim to develop. Most importantly, demonstrate your passion for your work and for VFX. Internships are a great chance to grow not just as an artist, but as part of the VFX community.”

Neil Hatton MBE, CEO of UK Screen Alliance said “ This is a great offer from Freefolk , who have generously opened their doors with this opportunity for future talent. Gaining work experience is incredibly valuable for people aspiring to enter visual effects, so ‘Bravo!’ to Freefolk for once again stepping up.”