He has more than 23 years’ experience in the industry and was head of picture sales at Molinare before joining Twickenham Film Studios last year

Post-production house Halo has appointed Justin Lanchbury as film sales exec to grow its film and DI department.

Lanchbury has more than 23 years’ experience in the industry and was head of picture sales at Molinare before joining Twickenham Film Studios last year.

At Twickenham, he worked on titles including Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, and Kennth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice. He has previously worked on other high-profile projects including James Bond: No Time To Die, Napoleon and Ex Machina.

Halo commercial director, Will Garbutt, said: “With the recent success of The Zone Of Interest, Poor Things and All of Us Strangers, all mixed in Halo’s Studio One in the last year, our independent film offering has never been stronger. What we have lacked recently was someone with the experience, knowledge, reputation and energy to maintain the momentum and introduce Halo’s DI facilities to a wider audience to further cultivate our film slate. What we lacked was Justin, so I am delighted that the planets have aligned and we have him on the team to take Halo’s film and DI services to new heights.”

Lanchbury adds: “I have admired Halo for a number of years and am beyond thrilled to be joining such a fantastic team. Having worked on almost 100 feature films, I can’t wait to be back in Soho and look forward to supporting film makers with our award winning sound and picture creative talent and world class post facilities.”