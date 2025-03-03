Halo has appointed senior colourist Will Coker to its colour grade team.

Coker previously held colourist positions at The Farm, Pictureshop and Encore. At Halo, he will focus on both scripted and non-scripted output.

His recent credits include the comedy hit series Ghosts; ITV drama, Mr Selfridge; and the multi award-winning F1: Drive To Survive.

Halo commercial director, Will Garbutt, said: “We have been following Will’s career for quite some time. He’s still a youngster but has already amassed some epic credits, particularly around the big streamer HDR titles. He is disciplined yet very approachable and happy to share his knowledge and experience with the rest of the team which is so important when nurturing halo’s rising stars of tomorrow”.

Coker adds: “I’m really excited to get started at Halo. I’m joining a company that really fits me both in terms of personality and the type of work I want to do. Halo produces a lot of high-end longform content, which is exactly what I want to be working on. It feels like somewhere I’ll be able to push myself creatively and help to grow an already strong colour department.”

Halo recently upgraded its five grade suites to Baselight V6. Its recent projects include The Jetty for BBC1 and the recent Surviving Black Hawk Down for Netflix.