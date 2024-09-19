Hireworks has expanded its Hireworks Connect shared storage solution globally.

Previously only available in the UK, Hireworks Connect allows production teams to work from home and collaborate remotely in real time. Following the expansion, it is now being used by Netflix, Amazon Video, Showtime, Warner Bros, Apple TV, HBO and Disney in productions across the UK, the USA, Spain, Italy, Germany, Bulgaria, Finland, and Estonia.

Connect allows editors to stay synced with one another in an emulated shared storage environment by using a Connect box that can link with other Connect devices within its production network - with data encrypted both at rest and in transit, with no storage outside the user’s personal Connect device.

Avid Isis and Nexis can be integrated into the system, allowing combined on-location working and collaboration with editors working from home or offsite. The remote workflow is identical to working directly on Nexis storage, including full bin locking Project Sharing and bin refresh.

Connect comes with up to 70 Terabytes of redundant storage capacity per editor. The device provides two dedicated ethernet connections; one to connect to a residential or business broadband router and another to provide media to the edit suite.

Steve Good, technical director at Hireworks, said: “Hireworks Connect is revolutionising how production teams work remotely, offering industry standard security while enabling seamless collaboration. Editors, directors and producers can confidently work from anywhere in the world without compromising on efficiency or data protection. The encryption and security came first as we knew that is of the highest priority to global studios for very good reasons. Then we build the seamless user experience that lets creatives work from anywhere in the world with the experience and level of quality they’re used to.”

Jon Lawrence, head of support and senior engineer at Hireworks, added: “In a traditional screen sharing remote setup, the editor only gets to work by replicating their computer desktop screens. With Hireworks Connect, editors have the functionality of an edit suite at home complete with breakout boxes and video monitors. For producers, remote security solutions save time and money as it removes the timely process of an assistant having to manually and tediously manage multiple standalone drives in various locations to keep them in sync whilst everyone works in different locations. This frees up time that allows them to assist with the creative editorial process.”