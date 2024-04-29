VFX outsourcing network Hotspring has launched Slapshot, a tool that automates creating rotoscoping works in progress.

Working with any content at any resolution, Slapshot claims it can create rotoscoping works in progress in “seconds”, allowing work to begin earlier on tests, comps and presentations. It was custom-built in house by the company, and will be available as a free add-on to the Hotspring platform - which lets users outsource VFX work around the globe. Its network of VFX artists can then create final versions for us in the actual content.

Hotspring worked with the likes of Electric Theatre Collective, Herne Hill Media and Untold Studios to test the product and receive feedback.

Hotspring co-founder and CEO Jon Mason said: “This isn’t the first attempt to solve this problem. People have come at it from the tech side and dabbled in it from the VFX side, but no one has been able to bridge the gap between what the technology can do and what live VFX pipelines demand. Our expertise in software combined with in-depth knowledge of rotoscoping meant that we found ourselves in a unique position to create something of real value to our clients and industry.”

Hotspring managing director Ben Stallard added: “We all have years of experience in commercials, TV and film VFX work and understand the deadlines and frustrations of VFX. The scope of our rotoscoping work to date has been very comprehensive and we’ve invested heavily in creating a product which is built to meet the demands of the industry. We’re proud and excited to see it out there in the wild.”