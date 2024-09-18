Adobe has unveiled a number of major updates to its colour management system in Premiere Pro at IBC 2024.

The update allows users to transform raw and log formats into SDR and HDR, on import, without the need for LUTs. There is also a wider colour gamut, which uses ACEScct with high-fidelity tone mapping, with six presets to allow users to work in traditional Rec.709 for legacy projects or the new gamut.

In addition, there is a new properties panel, which enables modifying multiple clips at the same time and is context sensitive to only show the most popular effects for the type of media being edited. This allows features such as cropping video directly from the Program monitor, or highlighting and adjusting the properties of multiple clips or graphics at the same time.

These features are now available in beta, and will be made fully available later this autumn.

Adobe also continued to preview its AI-powered Firefly video features at IBC 2024, which were previewed at NAB 2024 and include commercially usable text-to-video, scene extension, and more. The tools are set to become available later this year, and Ashley Still, senior vice president, Creative Product Group at Adobe, said: “Building upon our foundational Firefly models for imaging, design and vector creation, our Firefly foundation video model is designed to help the professional video community unlock new possibilities, streamline workflows and support their creative ideation. We are excited to bring new levels of creative control and efficiency to video editing with Firefly-powered Generative Extend in Premiere Pro.”