It’s in Tileyard London (King’s Cross) and enables developers to record dialogue and capture full body character performances simultaneously

Performance capture and virtual production company Imaginarium Studios is opening a motion capture studio at SIDE London. It is being opened in partnership with games service company PTW.

The studio is in Tileyard London (King’s Cross) and enables clients to record dialogue and capture full body character performances simultaneously.

Alex Hill, Imaginarium business development manager, said: “Opening a brand-new performance capture volume in central London, in partnership with SIDE London, is optimal for our gaming clients. This additional capacity, combined with the ability to simultaneously record an ADR session with HMC and body motion, gives us a high quality and cost-effective turnkey service.”

Imaginarium says the mocap facility “takes the studio beyond automated dialogue replacement capabilities (ADR), allowing for full performance capture of the face, body, and fingers of up to two characters, for more narrative driven game scenes”.

PTW CEO, Deborah Kirkham, said: “Technology has always driven innovation in the gaming industry, and PTW prides itself on consistently working with the best to create world-class solutions. Our partnership with Imaginarium gives our clients end-to-end control over their creative vision – something that all our customers want, but very few service providers can truly offer.”