Ingenuity Studios has hired Peter Nelson as its new media and emerging technology business development and strategy representative.

Nelson will work across Ingenuity and fellow Streamland Media VFX house Ghost VFX’s locations around the globe, including the UK. His focus will be virtual production, large-format VFX, and visual effects outside of streaming, TV, and features.

Nelson has worked with clients such as Disney/Marvel, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Samsung, NBA, UFC, Super Massive Games, and TIME Magazine during 15 years in the industry, and was most recently in a similar role at specifically Ghost VFX.

“Peter knows what it takes to catapult client projects to the highest level, with innovative thinking, leveraging the most advanced technology solutions available,” notes David Lebensfeld, president of Ingenuity Studios and Ghost VFX. “Our team is experienced at breaking down barriers for our clients, unleashing even more creativity and optionality for any type of venue. This is poised to be a great collaboration.”

“I’m enthusiastic to bring projects to Ingenuity Studios and Ghost VFX, adding value wherever there is a client need,” says Nelson. “Over the years, I have seen technology innovation positively impact the quality of effects work as well as the speed of production. It’s an exciting time to champion content creators who want to bring their creative vision to life with realism and impact, knowing that our team can anticipate potential roadblocks, and provide fresh thinking on solutions, working with the greatest technology available, no matter the location or venue.”