Unit has taken on senior producer Jenn Sanders.

She joins the Unit production team led by head of production, Tania De Sousa, and will be responsible for ensuring the smoothrunning of production through the building, with a focus on commercial VFX and animation projects.

Most recently, as a freelancer, Sanders has worked at companies including Cheat, Agile Films and Wave.

She has 12 years of experience in the industry and has worked with clients including AMV, BBH, Nike, Adidas, Palace, VCCP and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Jenn joins while Unit is on the verge of moving to a new eight-storey home on Margaret Street Fitzrovia this May.

Sanders said: “I’m thrilled to embark on this new chapter at Unit following my brief stint as a freelancer. Being part of a team and cultivating strong relationships is where I thrive. My aspiration is to make Unit my long-term professional home, fostering meaningful connections whilst collaborating on exciting projects.”

Tania De Sousa, Unit Studios head of production, added: “I am thrilled to welcome Jenn into our amazing Unit production team. Jenn has a vast amount of industry knowledge and experience, I am positive she will make a great addition and complement our other producers and EPs perfectly. Jenn will be responsible for looking after a range of VFX projects and hopefully welcome some of her close clients to try working with us at Unit.”

Unit Studios co-founder Adam Luckwell, said: “I am delighted to welcome the talented VFX producer Jenn Sanders into our growing Unit team. Jenn’s experience in all aspects of the industry as not just a Producer but a creative herself gives her valuable knowledge and skills which I very much look forward to bringing into the production mix. With our already accomplished and passionate head of production Tania De Sousa and skilful production team I am certain Jenn will help to elevate the Unit offering even further as we further into the ever expanding demand for VFX across short form projects.”