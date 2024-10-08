The senior sound designer and mixer has more than 10 years of experience working at post house Coda

Fitzrovia Post has recruited Jonny Allan as senior sound designer and mixer at its Camden facility.

The company recently closed its Fitzrovia office, and moved all its services to its 7,000 sq ft Camden base.

Allan joins from Coda, where he has worked for over 10 years. His experience centres on animation sound design and mixing.

He said: “I’m thrilled to join Fitzrovia Post and be part of its impressive legacy. The new Camden facility offers an inspiring environment, and I’m eager to collaborate with the team and clients on exciting projects. I’m passionate about all things sound, but animation sound design is where my heart really lies, and I can’t wait to continue exploring that here.”

Fitzrovia Post said Allan’s skills “will be invaluable in enhancing the services we offer to our clients across all media formats”.