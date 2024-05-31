He worked with Milk in London for nine years before moving to Barcelona to join Milk’s office there, which launched last year

Milk has appointed Jorge Oliva Ruiz de Leon as creative head of studio of its Barcelona studio. He was previously 2D supervisor at the facility.

He worked with Milk in London for nine years before moving to Barcelona to join Milk’s office there, which launched last year.

His experience at Milk includes Adrift, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and most recently, Me Time and The Woman King. He has also worked on Guardians of the Galaxy and RoboCop.

Milk’s Barcelona studio is located in Poble Nou, with the FX Barcelona Film School located nearby.

The studio operates as a hub for Milk Spains’ hybrid, remote and studio-based team, leveraging Milk’s London infrastructure.

Milk Barcelona is currently working on Surviving Earth which Jorge is supervising.

Jorge Oliva, said: “I am honoured to take on the role of creative head at Milk ’s Barcelona branch, especially during such an exciting time of international growth. Leading our talented team in Spain, in my hometown, and making a significant impact in the industry at home and abroad is a dream come true.”

Jag Mundi, executive chairman of Milk, adds: “We are delighted to appoint Jorge as Creative Head of Studio at Milk Barcelona. Jorge has worked with us for many years, bringing his passion, creativity, and leadership to the team.

His wealth of experience will help us make the most of the thriving VFX industry, great talent and potential in Spain.”

The Milk VFX division comprises Milk and Lola Post. Milk’s credits include Sony/TriStar’s The Woman King; Sally El Housaini’s The Swimmers and sci-fi episodic series Bodies and political drama Scoop all for Netflix; Good Omens S1 & S2, Citadel and Kandahar all for Amazon MGM Studios; Warner Bros’ Meg 2: The Trench, and Working Title/Studio Canal’s What’s Love Got To Do With It.

Lola’s credits include Dangerous Liaisons (Starz, Lionsgate); The Planets and BAFTA-nominated Universe (BBC); Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough (BBC); BAFTA winner Troy: Fall Of A City (BBC/Netflix); One Strange Rock and Welcome To Earth (Nat Geo); Bad Sisters (AppleTV); The Watch (BBC America); Giri/Haji (BBC/Netflix); Little Women (BBC) and Ripper Street (Amazon).