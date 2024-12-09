Absolute has recruited Kayleigh Dugdale as executive producer. She joins from The Mill, where she was also executive producer.

Dugdale will work across all Absolute’s departments, including sound, edit, CG, VFX and colour, in addition to developing the production team.

Starting her career in 2006, she has over 18 years of industry experience. She has previously worked at MPC and The Mill, and has worked with a wide range of brands including Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Lancôme, and DHL. She has worked with directors including Adam Berg, Dom & Nic, David LaChapelle, and Traktor.

She said: “I am so thrilled to be joining Absolute Post as executive producer. It’s been somewhere that I’ve admired for a long time, not just for the creativity of their work, but also for their amazing company culture. There’s a real sense that we’re building something special here, and we are all striving for Absolute to become the place that talent goes to thrive and clients to come for the best work.

“I’m delighted to be embarking on this new chapter with some exceptionally talented artists and producers, whose experience will be critical in shaping a fresh direction for the business. I can’t wait to get some amazing projects through the door and collaborate with more incredible teams”.

Absolute MD Chris Batten added: “Having been lucky enough to work with Kayleigh before, it was a no-brainer to bring her into our team here when the opportunity arose. Kayleigh’s reputation precedes her, and her versatility, knowledge and commitment to redefining post-production standards were a vital component in the success of The Mill and MPC studios in both London and Amsterdam.

“We know she is going to bring that same brand of innovation to her role here, and it’s going to be so exciting to see her continue to raise the bar. The recent additions to our team speak volumes about the ambition we have for Absolute and Kayleigh is a big part of bringing us realising those ambitions.”