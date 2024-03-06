She’s overseen delivery projects including Race Across the World, Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, Taskmaster and The Detectives: Taking Down an OCG

Kim Timmins has joined Splice in the role of head of production. She joins from Evolutions.

In her previous roles, she’s overseen delivery of a diverse range of projects including Race Across the World, Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, Taskmaster and The Detectives: Taking Down an OCG.

Timmins said: “I feel very fortunate to be able to return to Splice. I started my career in London with them several years ago. Walking through the doors again felt like I was returning home, the family vibe and culture had not wavered, yet they grew year by year from strength to strength.”

Splice managing director, Richard Folley, added: “I’m so excited to have Kim here with us at Splice. This is another addition to the team that reflects how we think and feel, something I am probably repeating but for good reason. Kim understands the way we work and what we want to offer to those that we’re lucky enough to work with; delivering the highest quality creative output while remaining flexible, collaborative and clever about how we do that. Kim’s delivery of this and her approach makes her such a pleasure to work alongside, both as a colleague and as a client. We are very lucky to have her.”