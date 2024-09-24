The final deadline for entries is this Friday (27 September)

There are just four more days left to enter the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024, which closes for entries on Friday (27 September 2024).

NEW FOR 2024

There are sex new categories this year –

  • Best Tech Innovation in Live Production
  • Best Innovative Use of Cloud
  • Best AI Innovation
  • Best Sustainability Project
  • Young Talent of the Year – Live Production
  • Best Industry Skills Initiative

As well as all the long-standing categories celebrating the creative use of technology in production and post-production. These include the highly regarded post-production categories:

  • Excellence in VFX
  • Excellence in Audio Post-Production (scripted)
  • Excellence in Audio Post-Production (non-scripted)
  • Excellence in Grading (scripted)
  • Excellence in Grading (non-scripted

To ensure you’re in with a chance of taking home a coveted Broadcast Tech Innovation Award, make sure your entry is completed by 5pm on Friday.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards are now in their sixth year and celebrate the creative use of technology in production and post-production.

The Awards are the industry’s leading tech awards and uniquely celebrate the creative use of technology for TV production, post-production and broadcast.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024 take place on the evening of 28 November 2024, at The Brewery, London.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024 are sponsored by East On Media Solutions, Eizo, ERA, HHB Communications, Jigsaw24 Media, SanDisk Professional, and Netflix.

HOW TO ENTER THE AWARDS - 4 TOP TIPS

