Maxon has announced the introduction of ZBrush for iPad.

The company says it was “created by artists for artists”.

ZBrush for iPad makes it possible for artists to to take the power of ZBrush on the go to sculpt, paint, and bring creations to life with Apple’s touch-based capabilities.

ZBrush for iPad offers many of the same tools and features found in the desktop version, including the collection of digital sculpting brushes created with real-world sculpting techniques in mind.

The software performance depends on iPad memory and version, with the latest M4 iPad with at least one terabyte of storage reaching up to 92 million polygons per mesh.

ZBrush for iPad features a customisable user interface, making it easy to arrange sculpting tools for a more optimised, personal experience.

Additional ZBrush for iPad Feature Highlights: ● ZRemesher generates a new mesh with an even distribution of polygons, preserving the essential details and flow of the original surface ● Sculptris Pro adds and reduces triangle tessellation with each brush stroke, making it simple to focus on sculpting without worrying about technical restraints ● DynaMesh retopologises while sculpting, so it’s possible to stretch digital clay or add volume while retaining the same basic capacity for detail ● Array Mesh makes it possible to create duplicate instances of geometry in varying patterns and shapes in real time ● The Dynamics system enhances sculpts by allowing any surface to be draped over another surface ● Live Boolean gives users the ability to combine, subtract, and/or use intersections to create unique results ● PolyPaint makes it easy to paint and sculpt at the same time, making it possible to paint on the surface of a model without first assigning a texture map

ZBrush for iPad is included with ZBrush and Maxon One subscriptions, and is also available as a stand-alone subscription. ZBrush for iPad is also available as a free plan that offers a sculpting experience with an introductory set of 28 of the most popular brushes and limited features for tools like Dynamesh, SculptrisPro, ZSpheres, and ZRemesher.

The software includes over 200 of ZBrush’s digital sculpting brushes and the ability to load custom brushes.

ZBrush and Maxon One subscribers can share ZTool (ZTL) and ZProject (ZPR) files between iPad and desktop.