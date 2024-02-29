In his new position, Scott is tasked with driving business growth and cultivating new creative partnerships

Composition and sound design agency Mcasso has recruited Dom Scott (pictured, above left) as director of business relations.

He joins from radio jingle producer Wisebuddah where he was business relations manager for international markets. His background is in live music promotion and music management.

Mcasso has a 40 year history and works across advertising, film, TV, radio, podcasting and gaming. Its recent credits include themes and sound design for Gladiators.

In his new position, Scott is tasked with driving business growth and cultivating new creative partnerships in the UK, Europe and around the world.

Tom Martin, MD of Mcasso (pictured, above right), said: “We are thrilled to have Dom join our team. His background and understanding of the industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in UK and international broadcast composition and audio branding markets. It’s an exciting time for Mcasso with a new generation of creatives joining the team and growth across all areas of the business.

Scott added: “Mcasso is one of the most respected and longest established names in UK audio and it’s a privilege to be invited on board - I’m a long time admirer of Mcasso’s audio branding work for the BBC World Service and the BBC Sounds Mnemonic. The breadth and calibre of the clientbase is a testament to the quality of Mcasso’s work and I can’t wait to introduce new clients both in the UK and internationally to this world-class creative team.”

PICTURED: Mcasso director of business relations Dom Scott (left) with Mcasso MD Tom Martin (right)