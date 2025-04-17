Sarah Essam and Jonny Vale have joined Milk VFX and Lola Post as business development producer and head of marketing and communications, respectively.

With studios in London, Bordeaux, Barcelona, and Dublin, Milk and Lola say the hires come at a pivotal time as the studios look to deepen client relationships, enhance market visibility, and strengthen their positioning in the global VFX industry.

Essam has a wealth of experience working behind the scenes in large-scale VFX production, and will work on client partnerships across both studios. She has previously held production roles at Framestore and MPC, with credits on films including Blade Runner 2049, Suicide Squad, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and His Dark Materials.

Vale has over 15 years of marketing and communications experience in the film and episodic industries. He’s worked on campaigns for major productions, including The Lion King, Prehistoric Planet, The Jungle Book, and Prometheus. His expertise will help enhance the global visibility and showcase the creative capabilities of both Milk and Lola, say the companies.

Roo Knight-Jones, business development director at Milk and Lola, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Sarah and Jonny to our expanding team. Both bring a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach that will help drive our continued growth. Sarah will play a pivotal role in deepening relationships with our key clients and further strengthening our presence across our studio network. Jonny’s strategic insight into market engagement will be instrumental in amplifying the visibility of both Milk and Lola and showcasing the breadth and depth of our creative capabilities.”