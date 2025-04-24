Molinare Creative Group has appointed Kerry Shreeve as its COO.

In the newly-created role, Shreeve will lead business change and operational strategy across the group, including Notorious DIT, Molinare, Sound Warriors, Pip Studios, and the soon-to-launch Elephant Goldfish. She will aim to build a unified, future-facing operations ecosystem that enhances creative output while scaling with efficiency.

Shreeve has over two decades’ experience in the industry, including over seven years at Warner Bros. Discovery, formerly Discovery, as VP of technology operations. She also spent over six years with the BBC, in seinor tech roles.

Nigel Bennett, Molinare Creative Group CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Kerry to the MCG leadership team. Her ability to lead with clarity, build high-performing teams, and navigate complex change makes her the ideal COO as we continue to evolve and expand our creative capabilities.”

Shreeve added: “I’m excited to join Molinare Creative Group at such a transformative moment. The opportunity to work across this diverse, innovative group of companies is both inspiring and energising. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and helping shape the future together.”