Molinare Creative Group has is expanding to Liverpool, first with its DIT and LAB division Notorious DIT.

Notorious DIT will be based at Liverpool Innovation Park, and provide its whole suite of services, including, DIT, data management, LAB and on-set and near-set services for productions filming locally in the region.

Once this is running, it will be followed by Molinare’s offline editorial, ADR and finishing post production services. The company is working with the Liverpool Film Office on the expansion, which recently announced plans to support over 1,000 diverse new entrants into the screen sector over the next three years.

Notorious DIT will work with Liverpool Film Office to increase opportunities for home grown talent. This will initially involve running training sessions and on-set work experience, focusing on DIT and LAB. As the Group develops its presence in the region, the ambition is to set up final post training facilities, nurturing local talent and enabling real world experience.

Michael Pentney, managing director of Notorious DIT, said: “Notorious DIT is a born and bred Newcastle company with a legacy of working across the northwest. Setting up a permanent hub is an important moment for us, it feels like we’re coming home. Not only are we able to provide a more consistent service, having a presence in Liverpool means we can cultivate talent and be a positive part of change. This is an exciting time, and I can’t wait to get fully immersed into our new northern family.”

Nigel Bennett, CEO of Molinare Creative Group, added: “There is a great wealth of talent, facilities, and landscape beyond that of the M25. Whilst London, and specifically the impressive streets off Carnaby Street, have been Molinare’s home for over 50 years – there is so much more of England that we as an industry should be utilising and exploring. Lynn and her team at Liverpool Film Office have done an incredible job of building a vibrant film and TV industry in Liverpool, and with their impressive growth plans, I’m excited to be on this journey with them.”

Bennett continued: “Since joining Molinare, I have always endeavoured to create as diverse workforce as possible. However, it can’t be denied that cost of living in London has always been prohibitive in hiring people from different socioeconomic backgrounds. As we continue to embrace the regions, we continue to provide opportunities and develop talent around the UK, which is something I couldn’t be prouder of.”

Lynn Saunders, head of Liverpool Film Office, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome the Oscar and Bafta award-winning Molinare Creative Group to Liverpool, in what is their first base outside of London.

“This is fantastic news not only for the film, TV and gaming industries but for the Liverpool City Region as a whole, as this move will undoubtedly attract a new wave of investment and provide a much-welcomed boost to the local economy.

“Together with the Molinare team we will be working closely and exploring opportunities for new entrants and established crew to develop and nurture their skills to assist in our aim of creating a more diverse and inclusive screen workforce in the Liverpool City Region.

“We wish all at Molinare the very best success for their new venture in our magnificent city and we look forward to being part of the journey.”