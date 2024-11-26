She joins from Splice and was previously at Evolutions

Molinare has taken on Carlotta Rio as senior colourist. She joins from Splice.

At Splice, Rio’s grading credits included My Sexual Abuse: The Sitcom, Kim Longinotto’s Dalton’s Dream and the second series of an award-winning comedy series.

Prior to Splice, she spent 10 years at Evolutions. As colourist at Evolutions, her work included Workerbee’s four-part documentary, Janet Jackson. and Oxford Scientific’s Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty.

Molinare says Rio’s style and body of work “perfectly complements Molinare’s three current colourists, further strengthening the team”.

Rio will report to head of grading and senior colourist, Ross Baker.

Nigel Bennett, CEO, Molinare, said: “Molinare has a stellar team of colourists, who deliver excellence in their field every day. Carlotta is the perfect addition to the team and brings incredible value to all our clients across the scripted and un-scripted genres”

Rio adds: “I’ve always admired the high-end premium projects Molinare works on. The high praise I had heard from clients and friends working in the industry, has meant that it has been a company on my radar for a long time. From the exceptional tech and production support teams to the client services, I’m genuinely honoured to be part of this team and embarking on my Molinare journey.”

Baker said: “I’m incredibly proud of the colour team we have built. From our support team to our workflow technicians, to our ops on the Baselight – we’ve cultivated a great culture, all the while consistently delivering gold standard work. Carlotta is an exceptional hire, seamlessly integrating into our team with a dedicated approach both to the team and to her work, the cornerstone of Molinare.”