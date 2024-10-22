Territory Studio has taken on Moti Biran as VFX supervisor.

Biran will work alongside creative directors Sam Keehan and Ryan Jefferson Hays to oversee a slate of feature films and episodic titles currently in development at the studio.

With a career including stints at Cinesite and leading visual effects teams at Vine and NVIZ, his credits include The Buccaneers, The Family Plan, and Peacemaker.

Territory says Biran’s expertise in “blending creativity with technical excellence” will be instrumental as Territory continues to develop its visual effects offering.

Luke Kaile, head of VFX at Territory Studio, said: “We are thrilled to be working on a number of exciting titles already. As we look ahead to our plans for 2025, Moti’s extensive experience will be instrumental in guiding our artists and ensuring the high standards and consistency we hold ourselves to.”