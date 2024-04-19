Filmworkz has launched Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects plug-ins, enabling artists to access an assortment of Filmworkz’s DVO restoration and picture enhancement tools from within the Adobe packages.

The DVOs available through the plug-ins include Sharpen, Pixel, Brickwall, Clarity (pictured above), Velvet, Decompress, Chroma, Regrain RGB, and Grain GT.

DVOs help with a variety of restoration, enhancement and colour grading tasks. DVO Clarity provides noise management, DVO Pixel is for automatically locating and removing dead pixels, and DVO Brickwall instantly removes flicker in drone footage and corrects moire.

Each DVO plug-in will be available in Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects for US$39/month (£31/month) or US$319/year (£256/year) on subscription or US$699 (£560) to own it.

Customers are supported with a range of educational resources, demos and classroom sessions provided by Filmworkz

Gustavo Mendes, product manager, Filmworkz, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be part of the Adobe family; Premiere Pro and After Effects are amazing tools used by millions of creators around the world, and now they can take advantage of decades of our expertise and development in image enhancement to elevate their projects through the awesome power of DVO effects for grain management, chroma bleeding, high-quality sharpening and much more, easily achieving superior levels of image quality.”