A survey of 2,008 UK adults has found that only 40% believe that roles in the creative sector are, “real jobs”.

Commissioned by VFX and animation school Escape Studios as part of its Get A Reel Job campaign, the survey also found that 38% of specifically parents and guardians thought the same, and 31% wouldn’t encourage their child to pursue a career in the sector. In terms of what a, “real job,” is, 38% think it is somewhere with clear progression or a clear ladder to climb, 16% said it was having a boss, and 15% having a work phone or laptop.

The top concerns for parents and guardians about their children entering the creative sector were a lack of job security (32%), struggling to succeed as they do not have industry contacts (25%), low pay (22%), work-life balance (22%), skill development (19%), and that they wouldn’t succeed due to the background they come from (13%).

In addition, 40% couldn’t name a single job role within the TV, film, animation, visual effects or games industries off the top of their heads. Less than half (46%) knew what the role of a compositor is - 21% of those aged 16-24 think this is someone who oversees the composting in an allotment garden - while other creative jobs which remain relatively unknown by the public are a paint and roto artist (26%) and a lighting artist (15%).

Dr Ian Palmer, principal of Escape Studios says, “It’s so disappointing to see the results of this survey and how poorly regraded the creative industries are. We need to do more to raise awareness of educational opportunities in these areas, and to raise visibility of the careers and the value that this sector brings to the UK.

“The belief that succeeding in the industry is based on existing contacts, or even the background people come from is one that needs changing. We’re committed to ensuring that our students are studio-ready when they graduate by working closely with industry, and we’re proud that 90% of our alumni are in employment, or further study, 15 months after finishing their studies⁵.

“We’re about to start a new academic year, and this is always a time that we look forward to introducing more students to the exciting worlds of visual effects, animation and games. We hope that by challenging preconceptions and spreading the word we will welcome even more in the future from all walks of life.”