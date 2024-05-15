Pip Studios has added accessessibility and transcription services to its localisation and content delivery business.

Headed by Pip’s head of client services and business development, Shannon Sewell, the company will now offer closed captioning (CC) and audio description (AD), for theatrical, broadcast, online and corporate. In addition, it will offer pre and post edit transcription services, including AI and human pre edit transcription as well as standard, detailed and network specific as broadcast scripts.

Part of the reasoning behind the new services is Sewell’s previous experience in the sector. She joined Pip in December, having previously worked at Ortana Media Group and Take1.

Meanwhile, Pip has also expanded its existing QC department, adding two new suites to take its total to 10 as well as availability within their 6 theatrical stages across all audio formats.

Sewell said: “When I joined Pip Studios six months ago, it was my goal to harness all the talent we have in-house and apply this to a diverse set of new services. I couldn’t be prouder to announce our new services today, having teamed my experience in the access and transcription world with the incredible talent we have in the studio. In today’s global marketplace, it is essential for productions to create inclusive and accessible content, from regulatory compliance to social responsibility and I’m happy to say Pip is on that journey.”

Mark Sheffield, managing director, Pip Studios, added: “When we started Pip Studios, we focused on becoming the very best audio localisation facility in the UK. As we develop and understand our customers’ needs, we will answer those needs with the same passion and dedication to the services that we are built on. Since joining us, Shannon has been a great asset, utilising her experience to diversify Pip’s services and identifying new revenue streams. Adding more strings to our bow only strengthens Pip’s proposition, creating an end-to-end, seamless workflow, as part of the Molinare Creative Group.”