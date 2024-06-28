The grading and finishing facility has been founded by colourists Colin Brown and Jon Bruce

A post-production house called BSQUARED has opened in Glasgow. It’s been founded by Colin Brown and Jon Bruce, former colourists at Glasgow’s Blazing Griffin.

BSQUARED is a grading and finishing facility with two DaVinci Resolve finishing suites, which Brown and Bruce describe as “spacious and stylish”.

The facility, which is in Fairfield, Glasgow (once the world’s largest shipyard) also has additional rooms for clients and support.

As well as Brown and Bruce, BSQUARED’s staff includes producer Sean Ewins, who has previously worked at London’s Time Based Arts, Blazing Griffin and Revenant, both in Glasgow.

Brown and Bruce have more than 15 years’ experience each in the industry. Their credits include The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Crime, Shetland, Guilt, Still Game, Stonehouse and You Don’t Know Me, My Old School, Killing Escobar, Murder Trial and Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal.

The pair aim to grow BSQUARED over time by offering training and opportunities for those new to the industry, encouraging the development of future colourists and finishing artists.

The company is focused on picture post-production for factual and scripted work. Brown told Broadcast Tech: “First and foremost, we understand the local Scottish market, having worked with a broad range of directors and producers across major production companies for years. We want to build on those relationships; however, we will look at opportunities further afield, across the UK and globally.”

Brown continues: “Being a creative-led company, we can focus our decisions based on our experiences in the suite, prioritising the creative craft and client experience.”

Bruce adds: “Technological advancements have enabled us to build these suites, with Blackmagic at the forefront of our infrastructure. We facilitate UHD 4K HDR monitoring using FSI’s XMP310, and a 77-inch Sony A95L client monitor.”