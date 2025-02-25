Scanline VFX has revealed some of the work that went into producing 1,000 VFX shots across all six episodes of Netflix’s American Primeval.

Work on the series, which aims to bring the gritty, untamed world of the 1857 American frontier to life, was led by VFX supervisor Adam Balentine on the Scanline side, working with series supervisor Andrew Ceperly and director Peter Berg.

From bustling western settlements like Fort Bridger to the dusty outposts of Cook Springs, Scanline populated scenes with digital crowds, horses, wagons, teepees, and drifting smoke. Mountain ranges stretched further, forested vistas grew denser, and a once-calm desert stream was turned into a raging river for a perilous crossing on horseback.

The action was just as visceral, with blood, weapon effects, and period-accurate muzzle flashes heightening the intensity of the show’s brutal fight sequences. But it was all about striking the right balance—making sure the natural elements and violence reflected the harsh realities of the time, while staying grounded enough so the story always stayed front and center.

Scanline is a global VFX house, with offices in the US, Canada, UK, Seoul, Mumbai and more, with work taking place across its global facilities, including London.

You can watch the VFX breakdown below.