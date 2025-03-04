Quay Street Productions has partnered with MediaCityUK, Salford-based VFX house Space Digital to bring the world of Harlan Coben’s latest adaptation, Missing You, to life.

The companies had previously worked together on another of Neflix’s Coben adaptations, Fool Me Once.

Kerrie Fitzgerald, senior VFX producer at Space Digital, said: “Working on Missing You was an incredible opportunity for our team to push the boundaries of cinematic VFX. From creating the sweeping city skylines to the high-intensity farmhouse fire in the climax of the final episode, every element was designed to immerse the audience in the drama while maintaining a seamless, photorealistic feel.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Quay Street Productions and Netflix, particularly on Harlan Coben’s gripping adaptations, has allowed us to develop a deep understanding of their visual style and storytelling needs. We’re proud to play a part in bringing these thrilling stories to life and are excited for what’s ahead.”

Emily Brauders, post production wxecutive, Quay Street Productions, added: “I was absolutely blown away by the work Space did for Missing You, specifically the fire sequence in Episode 5. Their attention to detail and ability to bring the scene to life was beyond impressive. Every flame, every spark felt so real and dynamic—exactly what we were hoping for.”