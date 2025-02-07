The effects included a blue whale gliding through the sky, displays of the northern lights and flowers blooming to life

Unit created a series of 3D holographic images for Samsung, which illuminated the night sky in Shoreditch last month, on a massive 65 x 50 ft transparent micro LED display.

The images were created to mark Samsung’s annual Unpacked event, and were created in collaboration with agency Monks.

The effects included a blue whale appearing to glide through the sky along with displays of the northern lights, flowers blooming in a burst of colour, a footballer scoring a goal andlanterns casting a glow across the sky.

Samsung’s transparent micro LED displays provide a “near-holographic” viewing experience, creating the illusion of content floating mid-air.

UNIT colourist Harry Shelton, online/VFX Fraser Cleland and Rob Ellis, and sound designer Jamie Thomas worked together to craft the visuals and immersive soundscapes for the experience.

Unit producer Tania De Sousa and executive producer Phil McCluney led the Unit team in completing the ambitious project with grade and online completed in just one afternoon.

De Sousa said: “Collaborating on a campaign of this scale and innovation with Samsung and Monks was an incredible experience. It was exciting to see our team’s creativity and expertise come together to bring such groundbreaking technology to life in such a short timeframe.”

McCluney added: “This project perfectly showcases Unit’s ability to deliver high-quality results under tight deadlines while pushing creative and technical boundaries. It was a privilege to work with such talented teams to highlight Samsung’s revolutionary Transparent Micro LED technology.”