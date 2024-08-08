Radical has opened a public beta of a single camera real-time markerless motion capture solution, which is accessible through its website.

The update to its Radical Motion product is now in public beta, and includes finger and hand tracking, an “upper body” mode, and higher fidelity facial tracking than before. This can all be combined with the existing full body solution.

The software can be used with any consumer-grade camera device, in real-time, without the need for any other hardware. It can also integrate with with Radical Canvas, Unreal Engine, Maya, Blender, Unity, Replikant, and WebGL applications.

The new “upper body” mode is targeted at those who don’t have the space to do full body motion capture, and is optimised for vloggers, live streams, and virtual events.

The software will be developed over the next few months, and will be available through Radical’s free “personal” plans. The free plans include 24 hours of playtime a year, as well as metered FBX exports and live streaming.

Matteo Giuberti, Radical CTO and co-founder, said: “Giving our users the ability to capture in 3D, and in real-time, the motion of their hands, fingers, face and upper body elevates and truly democratizes motion capture – including those with mobility restrictions, who previously had limited ability to enjoy performance capture due to its conventional requirements for full body calibration. Our goal is to democratize the motion capture industry, and this means for everyone.”

Radical CEO and fellow co-founder Gavan Gravesen added: “We understand that motion capture has a purpose and an appeal to more diverse market segments beyond filmmaking and game development. This release brings multi-person motion performance capture to new markets with a particular appeal to the live streaming community. With a simple connection to our cloud server, users will receive live animation data within any consumer-grade device using Radical Canvas, or any other industry-standard tools such as Unreal Engine, Maya, Unity, WebGL, and Blender. No code, specialist equipment or APIs required.”