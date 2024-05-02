The initiative will see six people given free post-production training for three days a week, over an eight week period

Residence Pictures has launched an eight-week training course aimed at recruiting fresh talent into the post-production sector.

The course, called Pixel Pathway, is currently open to applications from anyone interested in a job in post-production. No experience is necessary, Residence just says you will need “a passion to find a role to which your strengths are best suited in this exciting and fulfilling industry”.

The Pixel Pathway course begins in June, and runs for three days a week for eight weeks. The final week is full-time, paid work within the post house.

Residence Pictures believes Pixel Pathway is a “first of its kind training and employability scheme for the post-production and VFX industry”.

On the Pixel Pathway website it says: “We’re searching for fresh talent, providing free training up to an entry level standard in visual effects, colour grading and post-production producing and a pathway into the industry.”

You can visit pixelpathway.org to apply to join the course.

Residence Pictures co-founder Cara Kotschy told Broadcast Tech: “Pixel Pathway provides on-the-job training – you’re taught about post using the tools we use every day. We’re working with disability and gender groups to get the course in front of people from underrepresented communities, to encourage a diverse range of people to apple to join the course.

“The pilot scheme, which we’ll be running in June, will be for six people, and is funded by the Coffee & TV Group. As well as learning about post-production, you’ll be given a work-based mentor and taught employment skills too. We will cover travel and lunches and you’ll receive a London living wage for the eighth week of the course.”

Following the pilot, Residence Pictures and the Coffee & TV Group aims to roll out more London courses before creating courses nationwide and beyond.