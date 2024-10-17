He was the co-founder of the original Fitzrovia Post and re-joins the new incarnation as executive supervising sound editor

Rob Butler-Biggs has joined Fitzrovia Post as executive supervising sound editor.

The sound engineer is one of original founders of Fitzrovia Post, with a career in animation sound design that now spans 30 years.

Fitzrovia Post provides sound design, foley, and mixing across a wide range of animated projects. The company says Butler-Biggs’s return “is a major boost to Fitzrovia Post’s long-form animation work”.

Keiran Brown, CEO of Fitzrovia Post, said: “I am very happy to welcome my friend Rob back to the Fitzrovia family. His breadth of experience, from stereo to Atmos, and from stop-motion to Unreal Engine, is simply unmatched in the industry. Rob understands animation sound like no one else, and with him leading our long-form animation projects, our clients can be assured they are working with the very best. It is great to have him around the new studios and I am filled with confidence in his ability to oversee the creative delivery of our productions.”

Butler-Biggs adds: “When the call came from Keiran recently, it was a no-brainer for me. I’m thrilled to return to Fitzrovia Post and continue my passion for animation sound design. With Keiran’s incredible leadership, I can focus purely on the creative process and nurturing the incredible in-house talent we have here. I’m very happy to be back in the Fitzrovia family and excited to collaborate with the team.

I’m also very much looking forward to welcoming back all my old clients to the new studio. Our state-of-the-art facilities have been designed to be fully accessible, and I invite everyone to come for a tour and in person catchup.”