Animation and VFX house, Axis Studios, has taken on Rose Hancock as executive producer in its VFX division.

Hancock will be responsible for strengthening existing client relationships and expanding the studio’s reach in the industry.

She will work closely with director of VFX Nick Drew, VFX managing director Nerys Davies and creative supervisor Simon Carr, to grow close creative partnerships with clients worldwide.

Hancock has 18 years of industry experience and has worked for DNEG, NVIZ, The Third Floor and Rhythm and Hues Studios in Mumbai, India.

Her credits include King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable, The Midnight Sky and the upcoming action/thriller The Crow.

Hancock said: “I simply love making things happen. The collaborative nature of VFX is immensely inspiring, and there are endless opportunities for exploration and growth at Axis Studios. The team is aligned and constantly improving and evolving. We have some amazing shows in the pipeline, and I look forward to collaborating and fostering relationships with our creative teams and clients. I’m excited to see where this will lead us, and proud to be a part of Axis’ continued growth.”

Axis Studios executive producer Nick Drew added: “We’re delighted that Rose has joined the Axis team. Rose’s industry reputation and wealth of experience will prove huge assets as we continue to widen the studios’ VFX offering. These are tough times for the UK VFX industry but the future is very bright, and having Rose on board aiding us to prepare for that future is very exciting.”