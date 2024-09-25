Blazing Griffin Post has announced that senior colourist Gareth Bishop has joined its picture finishing team.

His credits include Oscar-winning film The Zone of Interest, The Full Monty for Disney+, The Enfield Poltergeist for Apple TV+, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, and The Killers Game, which will be released this September.

Throughout his career at Dirty Looks in London, he has collaborated with directors including Jonathan Glazer and Sophie Hyde (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), as well as cinematographers Flavio Martinez Labiano (The Killers Game, Horizon Line), Roberto Schaefer (Creation Stories), and Lukasz Zal (The Zone of Interest).

Gareth said: “I am thrilled to join the incredible team at Blazing Griffin. The company boasts a first-class reputation and impressive facilities. Moving to Scotland also offers a welcome change of pace from the busy London life, I’m looking forward to this next chapter and the exciting projects we’ve got coming up.”

Joanna Clements, head of production and sales at Blazing Griffin Post, added: “We’re delighted that Gareth has chosen Blazing Griffin Post for the next chapter of his career. This move comes hot on the heels of his collaboration with Jonathan Glazer, an auteur of contemporary cinema. The Zone of Interest has quickly become a creative touchstone for this generation of filmmakers. Gareth bringing this level of experience to the Scottish film industry will be an absolute boon to our wider creative team, and we’re so excited to see how it elevates our output across the board.”

Blazing Griffin managing director Naysun Alae-Carew, said: “We are incredibly proud to welcome Gareth Bishop as a senior colourist to Blazing Griffin’s post-production division. His exceptional talent aligns perfectly with our overarching strategy of building world-class, outward-oriented creative industries right here in Scotland. Gareth’s addition to our team underscores our commitment to excellence across all areas of our business—whether it’s in film, post-production, or video games. His expertise not only enhances our capabilities but also strengthens our vision of making Scotland a global leader in the creative sector.”

Blazing Griffin Post launched in 2016. Its credits include The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Sky/Peacock), Vigil (BBC), Shetland (BBC), Guilt (BBC), Irvine Welsh’s Crime (ITVX), Stonehouse (ITVX), You Don’t Know Me (BBC/Netflix), Lucy Worsley Investigates (BBC), and feature documentaries Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui, My Old School and Killing Escobar.