Splice has added Katherine Jamieson as a senior colourist.

Jamieson joins the post house after over 17 years with Halo, more than 15 of which were as a senior colourist. She has worked on high end scripted and unscripted, including The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Hotel Portofino, Catastrophe, and Limitless With Chris Hemsworth.

Jamieson said: “It’s great to join the brilliant team here at Splice. I’ve always been a fan of their supportive team ethos as well as their fantastic creative output, and I can’t wait to get stuck into some amazing projects.”

Richard Folley, managing director of Splice, said: “Katherine is an incredible addition to the team. Her work speaks for itself - she has exceptional talent, creative vision, a wonderfully subtle and sensitive touch.

“On top of that, her technical expertise and collaborative approach make her a fantastic presence to have around. She will be a huge asset to our already talent-rich colour team, helping us continue to deliver the highest standards in both scripted and unscripted content.

“It is also a privilege to welcome another woman into a senior role at Splice.”

Duncan Western, creative director and co-founder of Splice, added: “I’ve been a massive admirer of Katherine’s for a long time, and I’m thrilled that we finally get to work together. It’s brilliant to have her on board, and just as exciting to see another woman in a senior creative position. We couldn’t be happier.”