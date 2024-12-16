Splice has opened a facility on Singer Street, in the Old Street area of London.

The company describes its Singer Street office as “featuring spacious high-spec cutting rooms and picture finishing suites and flexible production areas”.

The office replaces Splice’s former facility in Old Street. The building has been purpose-built with a hybrid working infrastructure, and has been build with input from client feedback around current HETV workflows and requirements.

Splice founder Duncan Western, says: “Old Street has really transformed into a hub for content creators, production companies and technologists in recent times, so opening a new spacious facility with production spaces has given us a unique vantage point, especially considering how tight some of the spaces in Soho have recently become.

“It’s exciting to offer the kind of scale and flexibility that Soho offered in the 90s, especially now that many facilities have downsized over the years due to space pressures. The collaboration between production teams and editors is essential for a seamless workflow, and we believe we’ve crafted spaces that truly support the teams.”

Splice managing director, Richard Folley, adds: “Our new facility on Singer Street is a natural progression for the sustained growth path we are on. We will replace some of our older editorial rooms and expand our capacity while at the same time developing improvements to workflow and layout. This expansion and consolidation have been part of our long-term roadmap, and we are delighted to have secured a location we have long admired and turned it into a brilliant facility. It’s a fantastic building, and being able to refit it from scratch has given us the chance to get everything just right. Along with our other two sites in East London, we feel we have an incredible portfolio of facilities designed to offer our clients the best environment for creating amazing content.”

Head of production, Kim Timmins, said: “Opening a new facility is incredibly exciting, seeing it develop from an empty space to what the team here at Splice have created has been brilliant. Every step of the process—from planning out each detail to seeing it all come together - has filled us with pride and anticipation. I’m very excited to be welcoming clients into the building and enjoying our new space.’’

PICTURED BELOW (Left to right): Kim Timmins, Duncan Western, Richard Folley