It has promoted Alan Cronin to commercial director and appointed Stephen Doran as head of new business

Post-production house Suite has taken on Stephen Doran (pictured above right), formally of CODA, to the role of head of new business.

The appointment is aimed at expand comedy-focused Suite’s client base to include more documentaries, commercials, and branded content.

Suite managing director Shelley Fox, said: “Stephen’s experience within all genres of post-production is second to none, and he will be a superb and welcome addition to the Suite team. Our recent expansion to a 40 -uite facility alongside the installation of Dolby Atmos to our audio department shows the ambitions of the company.”

Doran adds: “I’m thrilled to join this exceptional team and I look forward to contributing to Suite’s continued success and delivering top-tier results for our clients.”

As well as recruiting Doran, Suite has promoted Alan Cronin (pictured above left) to commercial director. Suite says he will “be the backbone of what is a now formidable team who are certainly determined to scale new peaks.”