Post-production house Suite has made several changes to its leadership team, including appointing a new managing director.

Shelley Fox, a founder shareholder and trustee director, has become executive chair, while Chris Evans, formally of The Farm and Picture Shop, has been appointed managing director.

The company has also announced Chris Spearman as operations director, and Richard Swindells joins as director of technology.

Fox said: “It’s all about future-proofing the company while keeping the perfect balance of agility, ambition, and downright brilliance. Suite has always been about delivering outstanding work for all its clients. Now, with this powerhouse team at the helm, you’ll see Suite continue to push boundaries, break a few rules (the good kind), and redefine what a modern post house should be.”

Evans added: “Walking into the unique boutique that is Suite and the client-friendly focus of everyone here, totally aligns with my values of putting the client first. I cannot wait to propel Suite to the next level with an already amazing team.”

Spearman said: “I’m delighted to join and be part of delivering a vision that will put Suite at the forefront of the industry.”

Swindells added: ”I cannot wait to get involved in an already experienced technical team, driving strategy that supports our clients and all creative departments within Suite.”

Pictured (left to right): Chris Evans, Shelley Fox, Richard Swindells, Chris Spearman