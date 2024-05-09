Territory Studio has appointed Luke Kaile as head of VFX.

He will lead the studio’s compositing and CG teams, working alongside film design executive producer Ashton Hertz, VFX supervisor Sid Harrington-Odedra, and creative directors Sam Keehan and Ryan Jefferson Hays, Kaile.

Kaile was previously managing director of VFX studio NVIZ and has worked on productions including True Detective: Night Country, Avenue 5, The Witcher and Black Mirror.

He said: “I’m thrilled to join Territory Studio. Territory is already well renowned for its design-led VFX work and now we want to take the next exciting step forward producing and creating invisible VFX, integrated environments (2D & 3D) and complex FX.”

Tom McLoughlin, managing director at Territory Studio, adds: “With Luke at the helm we are poised to be able to take our VFX offering to a new level. I’m excited to see this area of the studio grow so that we can offer clients a more holistic creative service.” said

Territory has delivered VFX work for feature films including Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, F. Gary Gray’s Lift and Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle.