The Farm has promoted Milena Cave to head of production and Mark Wynter to general manager.

As Head of Production, Cave will oversee and manage the production team, ensuring the successful execution of projects. She has previously worked on Drive to Survive (Netflix), American Nightmare (Netflix), Hospital (BBC), Backstage with Katherine Ryan (Amazon) and Cunk on Life (BBC).

Wynter will take on a broad scope of responsibilities as general manager. The Farm says “his leadership will be pivotal in streamlining operations and supporting cross-functional teams to help steer the company towards future success”.

Wynter adds: “I am looking forward to working with Granary Media and the team on reinstating the iconic brand that is The Farm. I believe that the core root of any great company is the people, and I hope to be the driving force in ensuring the team is empowered and motivated, so that we can continue to grow into a world-leading Post House. I am also looking forward to teaming up with forward-thinking partners to make our industry more inclusive and make us the best post house in London.”

Simon Kanjee, CEO of The Farm, said: “We’re excited to see both Milena and Mark step into these new roles. Milena’s dedication and passion for project management, along with Mark’s strategic thinking and devotion to our success, make them invaluable to our leadership team. Together, they will continue to elevate our company culture and ensure we remain at the forefront of our industry.”