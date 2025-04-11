The Farm has promoted Ed Smalley to sales director and Jamie Barton to head of operations.

Smalley began his career at The Farm 12 years ago and has built a strong reputation for client service and strategic thinking, says The Farm.

In his new role, he’ll be focusing on strengthening client relationships and driving new business.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to step into the role of sales director at The Farm during such an exciting time for the company. With our incredible creative team, cutting-edge technology, and passion for storytelling, I’m looking forward to building even stronger relationships with our clients and bringing their creative visions to life. It’s an exciting new chapter, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

In his new role as head of operations, Barton will be responsible for overseeing daily workflows and coordinating operational departments across the business.

He said: “I’m excited to be stepping into this role at a time of positive change for the business with the return of the iconic Farm brand. I look forward to supporting our brilliant team through training, opportunity and innovation, streamlining our workflows and ensuring The Farm continues to be the best workplace for our team and the go-to facility for our clients.”

Simon Kanjee, joint CEO of The Farm, adds: “We’re proud to promote Ed and Jamie to these new roles, which are thoroughly well deserved. With Ed’s strong client focus and Jamie’s operational drive, their leadership brings a renewed energy that will continue to push The Farm forward.”