The Farm has recruited three ex-Evolutions staff – Darren Musgrove, who joins as commercial director, Grace Saunders as executive producer, and Jonathan Field as senior online editor.

Musgrove has more than 20 years of experience in sales and business development, and will focus on new business opportunities for The Farm.

He said: “I’m delighted to join The Farm at such a dynamic time. The company’s reputation for creativity and quality is second to none, and I’m looking forward to working alongside this talented team to explore new opportunities and build lasting partnerships.”

Saunders’s background includes leading high-profile projects and fostering creative collaboration. She said: “With the return of such a reputable brand, and the opportunity to work alongside Darren and Jonno again, joining The Farm was an easy decision. I’m excited to be part of this incredible team and to play a role in shaping the next chapter of the company’s success.”

Field has worked as an online editor on programmes including Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Married at First Sight, and several Jamie Oliver shows. As senior online editor at The Farm, he will be responsible for picture finishing and preparing shows for broadcast.

He said: “I’m very much looking forward to working at the iconic Farm. I’m proud of the shows I’ve worked on so far and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success, providing the best quality work for our clients’ content.”

Simon Kanjee, joint CEO of The Farm, adds: “We are thrilled to welcome Darren, Grace and Jonno to the team. Their talent and passion for delivering exceptional work will undoubtedly elevate us to new heights.”

The Farm is owned by Granary Media Holdings Ltd, which is also the parent company of Grand Central Post.