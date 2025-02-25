The Mill’s US creative leadership and most of its creative staff have launched a new venture, Arc Creative, in partnership with Dream Machine FX.

The Mill’s parent company, Technicolor, appointed an administrator in the UK this week, and is set to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the US. In the UK, most of its roughly 440 employees have already been made redundant.

As such, The Mill’s US team has pivoted, and is working with Dream Machine FX to launch a short-form VFX business, Arc Creative. Dream Machine FX is the parent company of VFX brands Important Looking Pirates, Fin , Zero VFX and Mavericks VFX.

Arc Creative’s team will include The Mill US’ executive creative directors, Robert Sethi and Gavin Wellsman, and managing directors Angela Lupo and Anastasia von Rahl. In addition, it will have creative directors include Ilya Abulkhavov, James Allen, Jimmy Bullard, David Lawson, John Leonti, Tom Mccullough and Thiago Porto.

It will also include VFX supervisors Antoine Douadi, Anthony Jones, Eva Kuehlmann, Yarin Manes, Nhat Tran, Graeme Turnbull, as well as senior colourist Mikey Pehanich, nine executive producers and ten heads of departments including 2D and 3D.

The Mill US had bases in Los Angeles and New York, and it is hoped that Arc Creative will have the same.

In a statement to Variety, the group of over 100 VFX artists said: “This past Friday, we were collectively informed that after 35 years of groundbreaking artistry, The Mill would be closing its doors this Monday — a casualty of the many years of Technicolor’s well-publicised financial struggles. It was a moment that stopped us in our tracks. It goes without saying, the past few days have been filled with emotions: shock, anger, sorrow, concern, and ultimately, resolve. While The Mill as we know it has shut its doors, its spirit, its passion, and its legacy live on through its amazing and talented people. After all, it was always the people that made The Mill truly special.

“Today, we are proud to introduce Arc Creative, a new creative venture born from the very heart of what made The Mill extraordinary. We, the undersigned creative leadership team formerly of The Mill US, have joined forces under the Dream Machine FX umbrella to build something new — something worthy of the trust our clients have placed in us and worthy of being the kind of creative home that The Mill has long provided for the most talented artists in the industry. The Mill’s DNA was built on two core values: delivering creative excellence time and time again, and fostering an environment where creatives could thrive. We believe Dream Machine is the perfect partner for us to carry that forward, led by industry friends and collaborators we’ve known for decades.

“The Mill US was an undeniable creative force, setting the gold standard in shortform VFX. That legacy will continue with Arc Creative, led by both of The Mill US’s executive creative directors, both of its managing directors and guided by eight of its creative directors, nine of its executive producers, 10 of its heads of departments, and six of its VFX supervisors, and practically the entirety of its creative staff. While we say goodbye to one era, we are stepping boldly into the next—one where innovation, artistry, and excellence remain uncompromised. With locations in New York and Los Angeles, we are working tirelessly to ensure as smooth a transition as possible for both our clients and our people. The complexities of Technicolor’s Chapter 7 proceedings may pose challenges, but alongside our partners at Dream Machine, we will do everything in our power to protect the talent and trust that have defined us for decades. The Mill is gone, but the people who made it great are here and ready. The next chapter starts now.”

David Li, chairman of Dream Machine, added: “We have always held The Mill in the highest regard and the shutting of its doors is a sad day for the entire industry. The Mill U.S. has always stood as both a force of creativity and a bastion for some of the most creative minds in our industry. We are humbled that Robert, Gavin, Anastasia and Angela came to us to start this next chapter and we are excited to support all of the talented individuals who are working together to continue The Mill’s legacy and build Arc Creative. We enthusiastically welcome them to the Dream Machine family.”