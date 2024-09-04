The Voiceover Gallery has launched a managed AI dubbing and localisation service.

It’s designed to be used for both long-form and short-form work at a quick turnaround using what the company says are high-quality voices cloned from The Voiceover Gallery’s voice database.

The service enables work to be generated without waiting for artist availability, making it possible for projects to be delivered at scale and with a consistent voice across different territories and languages.

The Voiceover Gallery has created a managed 3-step process when using the service. This involves a QC/edit of the script to ensure the AI generation is correct, which is followed by the AI generation itself, and then a final QC process by a native linguist to check the generated script has no pronunciation, accent or timing errors.

The Voiceover Gallery says it “continues to support its voiceover artists, who they work closely with to ensure they are comfortable with being cloned as well as fairly compensated for the use of their voice”.

All voiceover artists are made aware of any projects using their clone so that they can consent to having their name attached before the job begins.

Joe Lewis, head of audio at The Voiceover Gallery, says: “We are excited to launch our new AI service. Although we are by no means dialling back our human voices, we feel that having both options is a great addition to our comprehensive voice, dubbing and audio production offering.”