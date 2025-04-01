Unit has partnered with talent incubator Holiday Club.

The pair will promote careers in post-production for new starters or those looking to pivot to the industry. The partnership will begin with an open day on 10 April, where attendees will be able to explore post-production careers and how to break into the industry through 1:1 speed networking sessions, group conversations, and an exclusive studio tour.

Holiday Club also works with mentors including artists, designers, stylists, photographers, filmmakers, marketers, and journalists, and its flagship event is a three-week summer school for young creatives aged 18-25, without the need for prior experience.

Amanda Luckwell, co-founder of Unit Studios, commented: “Coming from humble beginnings, my pathway into the industry was shaped by the guidance and support of mentors who gave me the opportunities to succeed. I am deeply passionate about supporting the next generation of creatives, ensuring a variety of talent get access to mentors early on in their career. Partnering with Holiday Club is an inspiring way to give back and ensure these emerging talents are supported as they take their first steps in the industry.”

Bisoye Babalola, founder of Holiday Club, added: “I’m excited to partner with UNIT Studios to open doors for creatives eager to explore careers in post-production. This collaboration is all about providing the guidance, mentorship, and hands-on experience they need to develop their skills and thrive in the industry as they begin their creative journeys.”