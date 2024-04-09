Unit is moving to a bespoke eight-storey facility on Margaret Street, Fitzrovia, London, in May.

After six years at its former base on Berners Mews in Noho, the new facility will double its number of grading suite to four with the aim of expanding its scripted and colour departments. Co-founders Adam and Amanda Luckwell have curated the decor, which includes one off pieces of furniture, bold colour, art, and refined art deco touches, put together over a six month build.

The building includes an open plan reception, relaxed working area, and bar/cafe space near the entrance, with MCR, QC and open studio working CG/design areas on the lower ground floor.

Its four grading suites include Sony BVM-HX310 monitors, Baselight systems and Davinci Resolves, featuring large sofa and client areas in each. Creative director of colour Denny Cooper leads the department across shortform with Dan Coles leading colour across longform.

There are also a number of VFX suites with Flame, Flame Assist, Nuke and Nuke Studio. Fraser Cleland heads up the Flame and Nuke team. The 3D offering includes Maya and Houdini, Real flow, Mudbox, Golem, Massive, Yeti and bespoke systems. Creative director of 3D Nuno Pereira leads the line-up of artists.

Unit will also continue its core design and animation capabilities using After Effects, Photoshop, Premier & Cinema 4D, with creative director of design Tom Wansbrough-Jones heading up Unit’s in-house creative Design Studio.

Finally, the new facility will also offer creative audio and sound design, with voice over facilities, Protools Rigs and Protools assist station. Creative director of sound Jamie Thomas leads the sound studio.

Adam and Amanda Luckwell said: “The opening of our new home on Margaret Street is the culmination of years of evolution at Unit. We have adapted to the post pandemic era and embraced hybrid working and the building is designed around that. It is the perfect environment to develop creativity; it offers the technology to work seamlessly in a remote workflow, as well as the comfort and location to work together physically – whichever route is best suited to our clients, our staff and the project at hand to get the most out of each and every one. We cannot wait to welcome our clients into the new space and collaborate with the very best the industry can offer”.

Unit’s managing director Ian Luxford added: “This really is a case of the right place, right time. Our beautiful Berners Mews studio was perfect for the pre-pandemic era. However, since 2020, the world and working lifestyles have changed drastically. We have embraced hybrid working at Unit and so have so many of our clients. This move has given us the perfect opportunity to create a bespoke environment designed for the post-pandemic way of working and, importantly, the future. I cannot wait to invite you in for a cup of tea and show you around our new boutique home!”