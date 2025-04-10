Freefolk has announced the return of Vittorio Giannini (pictured above, third from left), who will hold the position of director of business development and strategy, while Fi Kilroe (pictured above, far left) is promoted to be Freefolk’s first CEO.

Giannini and Kilroe will work alongside Freefolk founder and creative director Jason Watts (pictured above, far right) and COO Paul Wright (pictured above, second left).

The company says the leadership lineup is a sign of its significant growth and development across the advertising, film and episodic divisions.

After a recent 18 month stint at Omnicom, Giannini brings his industry knowledge back to the Freefolk team,. He says: “I had a great time at Omnicom but there was always that part of me that missed the multi disciplined expertise at Freefolk, so when Fi mentioned the focus of this new role, it just made complete sense. I couldn’t be happier to be back at Freefolk working with Fi, Jason, Paul and the whole gang again. We have exciting plans ahead and some additional key creative hires on the horizon to really position Freefolk onto the next stage of its journey.”

Watts added: “As a fully independent VFX studio who craft high-end VFX across multiple platforms, I’m hugely proud to say that we have been doing this for 22 years this year. What better way to celebrate this achievement than to have Vittorio back where he belongs and with Fi steering the ship as CEO ”.

Kilroe says: “It’s an absolute privilege to now be CEO at Freefolk, made even better having the strength of this team alongside me. With Vittorio fitting straight back in, it seems like he’s never left.”

Freefolk have just finished work on a Wes Anderson feature and are currently in production with Merman, Sky and Paramount+.